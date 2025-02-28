Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,932 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. StockNews.com lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYNN

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.