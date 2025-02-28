Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yamaha Trading Down 0.8 %
YAMCY stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $9.03.
About Yamaha
