Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of YARIY opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.00 and a beta of 0.92. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 0.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

