Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Yellow Pages stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

Yellow Pages Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.1758 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

