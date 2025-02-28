Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Down 69.8% in February

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yerbaé Brands Trading Down 13.3 %
Yerbaé Brands stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Yerbaé Brands has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.
About Yerbaé Brands
