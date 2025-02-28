Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Buys 791 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 46.7% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

