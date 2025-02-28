Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of JKHY Q4 Earnings

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.20 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $171.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.98. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $132,817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,057,000 after buying an additional 643,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,523,000 after acquiring an additional 471,507 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,278,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.