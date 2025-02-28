Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.42.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 136.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $311.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $266.75 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.83.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

