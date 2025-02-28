Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZD. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 31,812.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 66.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 401.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.36. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $70.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

