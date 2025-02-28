Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZD. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Stock Down 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Shares of ZD stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.