Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $56.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ziff Davis traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $45.09. Approximately 72,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 322,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.
ZD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.
The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
