ZoomInfo Technologies’ (ZI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s previous close.

ZI has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.