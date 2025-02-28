Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 247.6% from the January 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $32.65 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

