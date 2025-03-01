111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the January 31st total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 111 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 111 by 43,619.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 305,339 shares in the last quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 111 during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of 111 during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. 21.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YI stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.41. 111 has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

