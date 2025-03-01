AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Up 886.9% in February

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 886.9% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.31. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

