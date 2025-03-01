Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 2.2 %

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $112.43. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,384.32. The trade was a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,990,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 405,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,842,000 after buying an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $11,425,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $11,157,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 799.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 115,699 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

