AESI Q1 EPS Estimate Decreased by Capital One Financial

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Atlas Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Atlas Energy Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AESI. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AESI opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.94 million.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 59,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after acquiring an additional 363,742 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $299,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 419,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,264.50. This represents a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 32,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $612,231.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,651,210 shares in the company, valued at $145,679,038.40. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,071 shares of company stock worth $1,773,251. 24.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

