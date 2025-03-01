AESI Q3 EPS Forecast Increased by Capital One Financial

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Atlas Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $219,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 907,604 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,983.84. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,346.70. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,071 shares of company stock worth $1,773,251 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

