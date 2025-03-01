Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.41.

TSE:AGI opened at C$33.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.65. The company has a market cap of C$9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$15.94 and a one year high of C$34.42.

In related news, Director David Alexander Fleck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

