Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 207.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Allegion by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 108,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,124,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. The trade was a 6.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $128.82 on Friday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.26. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.