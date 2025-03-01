Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,061,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,562 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $899,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,172,000 after acquiring an additional 811,425 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,902,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $354,562,000 after buying an additional 157,761 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $212.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.44 and its 200-day moving average is $205.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

