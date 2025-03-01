Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s 7th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $129,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,172,000 after buying an additional 811,425 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,902,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $354,562,000 after buying an additional 157,761 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $212.32 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

