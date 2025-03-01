Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $212.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.