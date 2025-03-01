AMC Entertainment’s (AMC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $3.25 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 153.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,705,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,854,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,801,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 1,290,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after buying an additional 1,081,464 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,353,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after buying an additional 936,618 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

