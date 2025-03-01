Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at UBS Group

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AS has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC cut shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion and a PE ratio of -213.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881,504 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,073,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,883,000 after purchasing an additional 196,380 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,864,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,052,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after buying an additional 2,355,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,316,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,720,000 after buying an additional 2,401,302 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

