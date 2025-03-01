Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Trading Down 35.6 %

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $618.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ameresco news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,758.50. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1,294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.