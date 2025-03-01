American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Stock Target Advisor reports. Redburn Partners currently has $24.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,985,524 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,097,838,000 after purchasing an additional 953,766 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,049,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,437,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,783,000 after purchasing an additional 980,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $92,043,000 after purchasing an additional 943,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

