American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AWR. Bank of America lowered shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.29. American States Water has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

