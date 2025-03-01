Analysts Offer Predictions for Viper Energy Q2 Earnings

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Viper Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

VNOM stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $56.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,094,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,360,000 after buying an additional 239,404 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,964,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,520,000 after acquiring an additional 310,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,183 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,324,000 after purchasing an additional 389,473 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,505,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

