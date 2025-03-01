Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $9.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -136.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 357.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 162,518 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

