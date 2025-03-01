Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

AAOI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of AAOI opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.36.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard B. Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,577. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $80,820.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,756.27. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,298 shares of company stock worth $1,281,201. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,068,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 78,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,035,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 588,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after buying an additional 55,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

