AppLovin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 56,988 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 13% compared to the typical daily volume of 50,296 call options.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $325.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.79 and its 200-day moving average is $252.97. The company has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.30. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total transaction of $597,309.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,066,927.65. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total transaction of $6,348,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,670,155.40. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,872 shares of company stock worth $82,158,554. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in AppLovin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.29.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

