Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

