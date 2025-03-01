ArcelorMittal Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,703 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 2,774 call options.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

NYSE MT opened at $27.72 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.90 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,020 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,535,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after buying an additional 912,984 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $9,895,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,606,000 after buying an additional 419,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 678,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 402,402 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

