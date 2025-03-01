Arhaus’ (ARHS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Arhaus by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Arhaus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arhaus by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Arhaus by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

