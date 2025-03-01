Atb Cap Markets Estimates OTCMKTS:GTBIF FY2025 Earnings

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.66 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of GTBIF opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.32. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

