Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atkore were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after buying an additional 134,517 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 396,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,562,000 after buying an additional 66,533 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 318,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after buying an additional 113,263 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 296,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 84,584 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $315,282.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,757.55. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital raised Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

