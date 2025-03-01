Atlanta Braves Q3 EPS Forecast Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Atlanta Braves in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Atlanta Braves’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlanta Braves’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.47. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Atlanta Braves has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 24,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,653.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 211,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,864,354.52. The trade was a 13.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 44,932 shares of company stock worth $1,864,395 over the last 90 days. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,261,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 376.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

