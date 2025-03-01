Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,662 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 30.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

