Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 30,773 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000. NVIDIA comprises about 3.9% of Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 41,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 46,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 93,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $124.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

