Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

ACLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

