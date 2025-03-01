Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$147.00 to C$155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMO. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$114.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.31.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$148.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$142.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$131.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$109.02 and a 52-week high of C$151.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

In related news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

