Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$81.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Accountability Research set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.09.

TSE BNS opened at C$71.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$60.68 and a 1 year high of C$80.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

