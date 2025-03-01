Barrington Research Cuts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $111.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

MMSI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $111.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 165,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3,197.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 342,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,166,000 after purchasing an additional 332,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

