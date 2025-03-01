Barrington Research Estimates ACCO Brands Q1 Earnings

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for ACCO Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.06 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACCO

ACCO Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $434.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.43.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -28.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 123.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.