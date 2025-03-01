Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 985,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $13,559,062.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,537,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,237,967.68. The trade was a 11.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,190. This trade represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,677 shares of company stock worth $392,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 406.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,554,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,101 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,452,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,369 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $757.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

