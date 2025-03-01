BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 146.9% from the January 31st total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

BKYI opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

