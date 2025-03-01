BMO Capital Markets Cuts Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $108.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workiva from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. Workiva has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

