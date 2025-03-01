BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Price

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CPX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.33.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$50.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.09. Capital Power has a one year low of C$33.90 and a one year high of C$68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

