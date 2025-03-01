BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $760.00 to $714.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.88.

INTU opened at $613.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $605.90 and a 200-day moving average of $627.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit has a 12-month low of $553.24 and a 12-month high of $714.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.42, for a total transaction of $814,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $403,414.48. This represents a 66.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Intuit by 9.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

